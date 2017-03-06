Orlando Deputy Attacked During Fight After Soccer Game

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – It was a wild night for the Orlando City Lions MLS team, its fans and police.

An off-duty officer was attacked while trying to break up a fight among soccer fans Sunday.

“I was just hoping the officer was going to be okay and they could contain the situation,” said a witness to the attack.

A witness, taking cell phone video from inside a building on Church Street next to the new Orlando City Soccer Stadium, moments after the team’s first big win in their new venue.

The witness says a New York fan got into an argument with an Orlando City fan.

An officer attempting to calm the situation quickly found themselves as the target.

The clip shows what appears to be someone physically striking the officer.

“Then they started attacking the cops,” the witness said. “They got close lined. He got slammed on the floor and then it just became chaos.”

Orlando Police say the Orange County Deputy was working security for the game off-duty.

The officer called in for backup and Orlando police sent about 50 officers to help.

The video shows the deputy being placed onto a stretcher.

Police say the deputy suffered an injury to his leg.

“It was absolutely crazy, but it could have been worse of course,” said the witness. “So, just very happy that it wasn’t even worse.”

That deputy is expected to be ok. Three people were arrested for the attack.

Police are still investigating but they say they are not looking for any additional suspects.