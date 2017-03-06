Opening Day Announced For New Frost Science Museum

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday was a pretty remarkable day for science lovers in Miami.

The Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum has finally announced their opening day of their multifaceted compound.

Keep in mind they started building this back in 2012 and they’ve hit a lot of big roadblocks along the way, so Monday was a very special day for everyone that was involved in the making of the museum.

“Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel it’s both scary but it also gives us a lot of energy,” said George Perez-Gallego, Curator of Astronomy and Exhibition Curator at the museum.

It’s been five years in the making, with a price tag of $350 million but now Miami’s most complex building finally has an opening day.

“It is scheduled for May 8th,” said Frank Steslow, President of the Frost Science. “We’re really excited to have gotten to this point.”

There will certainly be a lot for patrons to see on opening day.

“What we have is a science museum, a planetarium and an aquarium all in one campus,” said Steslow. “Four buildings, and the planetarium is really the heart of the science museum.”

The planetarium is the iconic sphere that can be seen when driving on Interstate 395.

“The planetarium, as one of the core components of the building, is technologically so advanced,” said Steslow. “It’s 8K resolution, 3D, one of only eight in the world at this point with both of those capabilities.”

That sphere will hold up to 250 people with stadium style seating and will house a very special and new kind of exhibit; Feathers to the Stars.

“If you were to ask kids what their three favorite things at the science museum are, you will probably get three answers,” explained Perez-Gallego. “Dinosaurs, space and aircrafts. So those are the three things we are bringing into that gallery.”

The list of new exhibitions goes on and on and visitors will be nothing short of blown away.

“The whole thing is unique,” said Perez-Gallego. “We’ve got science galleries that are completely unique presentations of all of the big ideas of science, from evolution to the origins of the universe to health and medicine. It’s really hard to pin it down but there’s something here for everybody.”

Opening day is May 8th. Tickets and annual passes can be purchased now on the Frost Science website.