New Do-It-Yourself Beauty Treatment Uses Tiny Needles To Stimulate Skin Regeneration

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A popular new do-it-yourself beauty treatment uses tiny needles and promises to improve the skin.

Microneedling was only available at dermatologist offices or high-end spas.

But now, companies are selling devices for use at home, despite concerns from the FDA.

Jamie O’Banion’s GloPRO, sold on HSN, is just one of a number of microneedling tools marketed for at-home use.

The GloPRO, and devices like it, use tiny needles to pierce the skin – stimulating the body’s natural regeneration response.

“What does the skin do? It says I’ve been injured, I need to heal, I need to create new collagen, new skin cells,” said O’Banion.

Prices for this popular product range from the $30 no-frills StackedSkincare device to the $200 vibrating GloPRO.

Compare that to in-office treatments which can start at $500.

Dermatologist Jeanine Downie offers in-office microneedling treatments to reduce scarring, signs of aging and even stretch marks.

But she cautions against the use of at-home tools.

“It can spread infection, it can actually cause scarring, and it can make whatever you’re trying to treat worse,” said Dr. Downie.

The FDA has also issued warning letters to several microneedling pen manufacturers (not including GloPRO).

“I’m very familiar with all the cases that you’re referencing,” GloPRO’s O’Banion told CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller. “Those are from copycat tools as well and, again, it goes back to safety. Trust your skin to the original.”

In addition to her concerns about at home devices, Dr. Downie has one more piece of advice.

“If you’re microneedling and you’re not using sunblock, you’re really wasting your time,” she said.

Dr. Downie and other dermatologists say protecting your skin from the sun is the best way to combat skin damage.