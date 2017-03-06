Jury Selection Underway In Trial Of Producer Charged In ‘Sizzurp’ Related Thefts

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Miami music producer accused of orchestrating pharmacy thefts and burglaries.
Harrison Garcia, who dubbed himself ‘Cuban Harry‘ is a fixture of the international hip-hop scene and is known for jet-setting with some big-name stars, according to our news partners at the Miami Herald.
Back in January, he was charged with masterminding dozens of pharmacy burglaries and thefts that supplied him with a powerful painkiller he used to brew a drink celebrated in rap songs over the years – “sizzurp.”
Also known as “lean” and “drank,” it’s a mix of codeine and sweet soda.
Garcia is now facing charges of racketeering, grand theft, and trafficking in illegal drugs.
His case has been added to the pending trials of three men and a woman already facing prosecution for dozens of pharmacy burglaries from Plantation to Homestead.
Garcia had already been facing federal charges, accused of illegally selling prescription-strength syrup of promethazine with codeine.
Back in October, agents said he used his Instagram account, which has more than 37,000 followers, to set up deals to sell the drink.