In The Recruiting Huddle: Patrick Joyner – South Dade

March 6, 2017 11:49 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Patrick Joyner, SFHSSports, South Dade High School

PLAYER: Patrick Joyner
POSITION: DE/OLB
SCHOOL: Homestead South Dade
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 225

SCOUTING: We first watched this tremendous football talent play for the first time two years ago and left blown away by his size, strength and overall athleticism. Joyner is one of those talented football prospects who simply has the opportunity to be one of the elite prospects in the class. His quickness and knowledge of playing on the defensive side of the ball have really elevated his status and colleges quickly started to keep a close eye on his progress. Makes the move from nearby Keys Gate Charter.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4763401/patrick-joyner

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Patrick Joyner – South Dade

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia