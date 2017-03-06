In The Recruiting Huddle: Patrick Joyner – South Dade

PLAYER: Patrick Joyner
POSITION: DE/OLB
SCHOOL: Homestead South Dade
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 225
SCOUTING: We first watched this tremendous football talent play for the first time two years ago and left blown away by his size, strength and overall athleticism. Joyner is one of those talented football prospects who simply has the opportunity to be one of the elite prospects in the class. His quickness and knowledge of playing on the defensive side of the ball have really elevated his status and colleges quickly started to keep a close eye on his progress. Makes the move from nearby Keys Gate Charter.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4763401/patrick-joyner