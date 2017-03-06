Florida Deputy, Trappers Pull Big Gator From Swimming Hole

March 6, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Gator, Marion County

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT MCCOY (CBSMiami/AP) — Gators can pop up in just about any body of water in the state of Florida and residents should always be on their toes.

People may want to think twice before going for a swim at the Silver Glen Springs Recreation Area in north Florida.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on its official Facebook account of a 13-foot alligator that had “taken residence” in a designated swimming zone in the recreation area near Ocala.

Deputy David Christmas called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Saturday after getting a call about the gator. The wildlife agency called in local trappers who helped the deputy pull the gator from the swimming hole.

The trappers took custody of the gator, and the area was reopened to swimmers.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia