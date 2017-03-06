Butch Davis On FIU Football: “Everybody Gets A Fresh Start”

March 6, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Butch Davis, Florida International University

interviews wqam Butch Davis On FIU Football: Everybody Gets A Fresh Start

Head football coach for Florida International University, Butch Davis joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss his spring football approach. They also talk about Davis’ assessment of FIU’s national signing day performance and his thoughts on the NFL combine.

On his spring approach- “When you come in, everybody gets a fresh start. It’s a blank slate. I really didn’t spend a lot of time looking at tape. We told them everybody has to earn their chance to play.”

