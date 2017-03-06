Best Golf Course In Miami Is At The Biltmore Hotel Golf Resort

A few steps away from The Biltmore Hotel is a 6,800-yard championship course with almost a century’s worth of history. Designed in 1925 by legendary golf course architect Donald Ross, the hotel’s 18-hole, 71-par course truly offers a fully-integrated experience with endless amenities.

Early in its storied history, the course was host to The Miami – Biltmore Open, one of the richest prize purse professional golf tournaments of its time. Also the site of the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship since 1964, the course has been home to many notable golf legends since its inception, including Tiger Woods and Ricky Fowler.

Guests can take advantage of the golf clubhouse, a stocked golf shop, as well as 60 sets of current model rental golf clubs and the Biltmore Instructional Programs conducted by PGA-certified golf professionals. The 19th Hole Restaurant & Bar is perfect for those wanting a lunch break or a drink after a game.

The Golf Channel Academy, operated by Justin Bruton, is also available at The Biltmore Hotel. The academy provides players with the opportunity to improve at a rapid pace by teaching through testing, proper instruction, detailed structure, accountability and positive motivation. Multiple program options are available to accommodate a wide range of skill, from the new golfer to an elite level.

“In order to fulfill our ongoing vision of making The Biltmore Hotel golf experience one of the best in South Florida, we constantly strive to enhance our guests’ golf experience,” said Matthias Kammerer, Managing Director of The Biltmore Hotel. “Through physical improvements as well as new services, we will continue to enhance and complement our renowned course.”

Since the opening of the golf course, it has undergone two renovations – the first being an extensive $5 million renovation in 2007, including the implementation of Tifdwarf Bermuda grass surfaces, restoration of bunkers to their original designs, and preservation of the original playing characteristics in an ongoing commitment to honor the traditions and decorum of the sport.

Significant improvements were also completed in late 2014, including upgrades to the driving range, practice areas, hitting stations and The Biltmore Golf Pro Shop. The hotel also introduced a new fleet of 2014 Club Car electric passenger golf carts fully equipped with high-tech Visage GPS units.

In addition to its physical enhancements, The Biltmore Hotel has partnered with Planet Golf, a leader in state-of-the-art club fitting, manufacturing and repair, to provide golfers with custom clubs designed for optimum performance. With a 675-square-foot showroom, Planet Golf offers club fitting and repair services on property.

The hotel also offers premier golf memberships, available on a seasonal basis for those who prefer to tee up during the summer or winter. Ranging from $3,900 to $7,100 for a single and $5,900 to $10,600 for a couple, annual golf memberships feature exclusive 7-day advance for starting time reservations, unlimited cart fees and practice range balls, 20 percent discount for all retail merchandise and restaurants at the hotel, complimentary valet parking, access to tournaments and social events, exclusive accompanied Guest of Member fee, and access to a network of semi-private and private golf courses throughout the United States.

