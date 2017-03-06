Beat The Gym: You Don’t Need A Gym Membership To Get Moving

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Gym memberships can be pricey and buying workout equipment for your home isn’t always in the budget. But there are ways you can work out for free, using nothing but your own body’s resistance.

There’s a workout trend called ‘Beat The Gym’ and it’s taking over parks and parking lots near you.

From stretching to squatting and sprinting, Miami Beach is moving.

Through our Moving U campaign, CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana met Dr. Omer Kineish.

He’s a surgical resident at University of Miami Hospital, and with his schedule, finding time to work out is tough.

On one recent Sunday morning, he was just a few hours removed from a 24-hour shift when he felt he just had to work out.

“I had 3 to 4 hours of sleep, so I came here, I forced myself,” Dr. Kineish said. “We have to promote health and happiness and fitness. We have to set a good example for our patients.”

Because of his crazy hours and slim budget, he says a gym membership isn’t the best option.

Instead, Dr. Kineish and some of his fellow resident doctors go to South Pointe Park in Miami Beach for an outdoor workout dubbed ‘Beat The Gym’.

“You really don’t need a gym. You just need the motivation. And a good support group is great. Having people there with you working out instead of by yourself is a great thing,” Dr. Kineish said.

Tony Thomas is the Co-Founder of ‘Beat The Gym’.

“We believe the city is your gym,” Thomas told CBS4’s Pastrana. “Whether you’re a child to adult, you can find ways to beat the gym using your body weight. So you can work out anywhere!”

While Thomas is in tip-top shape, you don’t have to be.

Pastrana admits she has not been working out as often as she should, but she tried some of the exercises herself. It wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t impossible either.

And the gorgeous view of the water doesn’t hurt either.

“You’re working out, looking at the view, what more can you ask for,” Dr. Kineish asked.

Even if you can’t work out on the water, the point is your gym is only as far as your own backyard, wherever that may be.

“No excuses, get in and get at it,” Dr. Kineish said. “Plenty of resources you can find. You just have to make that first step. You have to motivate yourself.”

The best part about this weekend workout is that it is absolutely free on Saturdays and Sundays.

Classes are offered during the week for a small fee.

Click here for more information on Tony Thomas’ workouts and to find out where and when you can ‘Beat The Gym’.

