WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

7-Year-Old Lauderhill Boy Causes Apartment Fire Displacing 15 People

March 6, 2017 11:10 PM
Filed Under: Apartment Fire, Lauderhill Fire Rescue

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill Fire Rescue worked an apartment fire Monday that they said was started by a 7-year-old boy.

According to fire rescue, the child was playing with a lighter in his bedroom and lit plastic on fire.

He reportedly tried to put out the fire himself with a pot of water, which caused the entire apartment at 5234 NW 19th Street to become engulfed in flames.

There were five people inside the apartment at the time. A total of nine people live in the apartment.

The building has six apartments in total, and the entire building cannot be occupied for the night.

Ten people need Red Cross assistance for the night. The rest have made other accommodations.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue said the child has been referred to a juvenile fire-setter program.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia