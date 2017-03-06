7-Year-Old Lauderhill Boy Causes Apartment Fire Displacing 15 People

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill Fire Rescue worked an apartment fire Monday that they said was started by a 7-year-old boy.
According to fire rescue, the child was playing with a lighter in his bedroom and lit plastic on fire.
He reportedly tried to put out the fire himself with a pot of water, which caused the entire apartment at 5234 NW 19th Street to become engulfed in flames.
There were five people inside the apartment at the time. A total of nine people live in the apartment.
The building has six apartments in total, and the entire building cannot be occupied for the night.
Ten people need Red Cross assistance for the night. The rest have made other accommodations.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue said the child has been referred to a juvenile fire-setter program.