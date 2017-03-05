Thousands Rally Across The Country To Support President Trump

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAM (CBSMiami) – On this March 4th, ‘March 4 Trump’ demonstrations drew thousands of people across the country.

The pro-Trump events were organized all over the U.S. including South Florida.

Four months after Donald Trump’s election victory, about a thousand people gathered at Tropical Park in Miami to show their support for the new commander in chief.

The organizers say they picked up another thousand at La Carreta restaurant several blocks away.

“I came here because I am extremely upset with the leftist trend of the opposition here where they lie and beat our president,” said Ana Maria Lamont. “I am here to support everything trump stands for.”

Similar scenes played out all over the U.S. as supporters expressed why they have faith in the billionaire-turned president.

And why others, they say, need to follow suit.

“We need to rediscover the soul of America,” said Ronald Gawronski. “The feeling of who we are as a people.”

Lourdes Leon added: “Like it or not, he is our president and we should unite and support him. If you are a true American you should support President Trump.”

Many call the United States now a divided nation but looking ahead, the event’s organizer says there has to be a meeting of the minds to move forward.

“It is about time for us to show support for President Trump and at the same time extend the olive branch and say hey let’s all unite for a better nation,” said Ileana Garcia.