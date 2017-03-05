Report: 4 Groups Actively Trying To Buy Marlins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The likelihood that Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria sells the team sooner rather than later is growing.
According to a report by CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald, four groups are “actively engaged” in talks to buy the team sometime this year.
These groups include both local and out-of-town investors.
The report goes on to say that the Marlins would like to reach a deal within the coming months, allowing MLB approval and the agreement’s details to be hammered out by the end of the year.
Miami opens the regular season at home April 11th vs. the Braves.