Report: 4 Groups Actively Trying To Buy Marlins

March 5, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Jeffrey Loria, Miami Marlins, MLB

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The likelihood that Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria sells the team sooner rather than later is growing.

Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria shakes hands with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred as former Marlin Jeff Conine looks on after unveiling the 2017 All-Star Game logo before the game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park on July 27, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

According to a report by CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald, four groups are “actively engaged” in talks to buy the team sometime this year.

These groups include both local and out-of-town investors.

The report goes on to say that the Marlins would like to reach a deal within the coming months, allowing MLB approval and the agreement’s details to be hammered out by the end of the year.

Miami opens the regular season at home April 11th vs. the Braves.

