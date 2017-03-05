Rabies Zone Extended In Kendall After 2nd Case Found In Raccoon

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another rabid raccoon has been found in the Kendall area which has caused the rabies zone to be expanded.

Residents are concerned that more cases will be found in the coming days.

The two rabies cases are the first in Miami-Dade County in 16 years.

County health officials want to make sure people are aware of the alert so they can stop it from spreading.

“We are facing a new case of rabies in a raccoon,” said Lillian Rivera with the Miami-Dade County Health Department. “This raccoon was killed by a car in the Kendall area.”

This after the first rabid raccoon was killed by a Kendall resident.

“I am standing there and he comes out and attacks me, physically attacked me. Siliva everywhere,” recalls Dr. Les Gersen, who is a veterinarian that lives in Kendall.

Miami-Dade County Animal Control passed out flyers in the zone on Saturday, warning residents about the dangers of rabid wildlife.

“It is not common to have rabid raccoons in urban areas,” Rivera said. “It is really not that common.”

The second raccoon was found killed by a car and tested positive for the disease, officials announced Saturday.

“If you see one out during the day. If it is stumbling around kind of lost call Fish and Wildlife at 3-11,” said Adrian Diaz with Animal Services. “We will respond but do not approach the wildlife in anyway.”

DOH-Miami-Dade has extended alert boundaries as follows:

• SW 72nd Street (Sunset Drive) to the North,

• SW 128th Street to the South,

• SW 87th Avenue to the East,

• Florida Turnpike to the West.

Prior to these incidents, Miami-Dade hadn’t experienced a rabies situation since 2001.

DOH-Miami-Dade is working with the county’s Animal Services to identify anyone who might have been exposed to the animal.

“All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes,” said the Florida Department of Health. “Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.”

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

• Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

• Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade County Animal Services at 311.

• Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.

• Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

• Avoid contact with stray and feral animals.

• Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

• Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

• Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

• Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

The rabies alert lasts for 60 days.