Medicare Fraud Trial Set For Doctor Tied To Menendez Probe

March 5, 2017 11:13 AM
Insurance Fraud, Medicare

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A fairly large insurance fraud case is finally going to see the inside of a courtroom.

The Medicare fraud trial of a prominent Florida eye doctor tied to a New Jersey senator’s alleged corruption is set to begin.

Salomon Melgen’s federal trial begins Monday in West Palm Beach. He is accused of stealing up to $190 million from the Medicare program between 2004 and 2013.

Prosecutors say Melgen prescribed unneeded treatments, filed claims for procedures he never performed and charged for medicine he never purchased.

If convicted, the 62-year-old doctor faces up to 610 years in prison. He is free on $18 million bond.

His attorneys have denied the charges.

He faces a bribery trial this fall in New Jersey with Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

