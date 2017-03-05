Large Brush Fire In West Miami-Dade Causing Heavy Smoke, Low Visibility

March 5, 2017 12:25 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A large brush fire is impacting parts of West Miami-Dade County.

The fire is on the north side of SW 8th Street, west of 137th Avenue.

This is causing heavy smoke conditions and low visibility for drivers and businesses in the area, from 137th Avenue to 142nd Avenue.

According to the Division of Forestry, winds are moving to the northeast which means the smoke is heading in the direction of a heavily populated residential area that also has several businesses and shopping centers.

Miami-Dade Fire is on the scene working the blaze.

Authorities from Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol are also on site.

