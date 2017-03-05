2 Dead After Twin-Engine Plane Crashes In Tampa Bay Area

March 5, 2017 1:41 PM
DUETTE (CBSMiami/AP) — Another small plane has crashed, claiming the lives of those inside.

Authorities in Florida say two people are dead after their twin-engine plane crashed in the Tampa Bay area.

Manatee County Public Safety Director Bob Smith told the Bradenton Herald the crash Saturday sparked a wildfire before emergency responders could reach the wreckage.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren said both victims’ bodies were recovered from a wooded area of northeastern Manatee County. Authorities haven’t released the victims’ names.

Warren said the Hawker Beechcraft BE-60 was registered in California. The plane had departed from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport about a half-hour before a witness called 911 about the crash.

Duette resident David Hayman said he was in his backyard when he saw the plane nose-diving. He said the wreckage was engulfed in flames by the time he could reach it.

