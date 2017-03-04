Trump: ‘Obama Had My Wires Tapped In Trump Tower’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — President Trump accused his predecessor of a “Nixon/Watergate” spying scandal aimed at the Republican candidate during the race for the White House in a series of tweets Saturday morning.

It began about 7:00 a.m. eastern time, as the president spent the weekend at his Florida home in Palm Beach.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Trump continued the accusations with three more tweets.

“Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election,” Trump asked. “Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!”

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

It’s believed that he’s referring to a recent Breitbart article alleging President Obama’s administration attempted to “undermine Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and, later, his new administration.”

The article reports what radio personality Mark Levin described as “police state” tactics being used to spy on Trump in a “silent coup” by the Obama administration during the run-up to the election.

It claims “the Obama administration sought, and eventually obtained, authorization to eavesdrop on the Trump campaign” and “continued monitoring the Trump team even when no evidence of wrongdoing was found,” as well as sharing the information gathered between multiple government agencies through expanded NSA rules by Obama in January.

This expansion lets the NSA and agencies tasked with national security, like the CIA and FBI, communicate better, but comes at the expense of allowing far more government officials to search through the data of private citizens.

Brietbart continues that twice in 2016, the Obama administration submitted a FISA request to monitor Trump’s communications and those of his advisers.

FISA, or the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978, outlines the procedures on collecting foreign intelligence information between “foreign powers” and “agents of foreign powers.” It’s been amended several times since the September 11th attacks, including 2008, when Obama updated it, granting immunity to telecommunications industries that conduct surveillance on customers without a warrant.

Breitbart claims the first FISA request, in June, was denied. Then in October, “The Obama administration submits a new, narrow request to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks.”

Numerous reports within the last year have alleged Russian contact within Trump’s team.

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed to CBS News that “White House counsel told the president’s aides to preserve emails and other materials that could be connected to various probes regarding Russian interference.”

Breitbart said, “By ‘preserve’ it really means ‘disseminate’: officials spread evidence throughout other government agencies ‘to leave a clear trail of intelligence for government investigators’ and perhaps the media as well.”