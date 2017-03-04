Brush Fire Contained Off Turnpike In Hialeah

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Drivers along the Turnpike had their commute interrupted briefly Saturday morning as a brush fire sparked up, blowing smoke across the highway.
Hialeah firefighters began assisting the Florida Forest Service to extinguish the flames, west of N.W. 107th Avenue, near the Turnpike, around 6:30 a.m.
“The south edge of the fire has been contained and all efforts are now focused on preventing a northern spread,” officials said later in the afternoon. “With the assistance of the Hialeah Water Dept we have been able to shuttle water to the scene of the remotely affected area and hand lay hoses for extinguishing the several mounds of debris still on fire.”
Both the north and southbound lanes along the Turnpike were closed off temporarily, as heavy smoke blew across the road east to west.
At the time, State Trooper Joe Sanchez with the Florida Highway Patrol estimated visibility at less than 500 feet.
There was no threat to residential or commercial buildings and no one was hurt.