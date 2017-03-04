Brush Fire Contained Off Turnpike In Hialeah

March 4, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Brush Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Drivers along the Turnpike had their commute interrupted briefly Saturday morning as a brush fire sparked up, blowing smoke across the highway.

Hialeah firefighters began assisting the Florida Forest Service to extinguish the flames, west of N.W. 107th Avenue, near the Turnpike, around 6:30 a.m.

“The south edge of the fire has been contained and all efforts are now focused on preventing a northern spread,” officials said later in the afternoon. “With the assistance of the Hialeah Water Dept we have been able to shuttle water to the scene of the remotely affected area and hand lay hoses for extinguishing the several mounds of debris still on fire.”

Both the north and southbound lanes along the Turnpike were closed off temporarily, as heavy smoke blew across the road east to west.

At the time, State Trooper Joe Sanchez with the Florida Highway Patrol estimated visibility at less than 500 feet.

There was no threat to residential or commercial buildings and no one was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia