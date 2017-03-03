Judge: Dade Holding Arrested Immigrants For ICE Is Unconstitutional

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami-Dade judge ruled Friday that county holds of arrested immigrants for ICE is unconstitutional but debate is not over.

While the judge ruled against the county, the practical effect of the ruling on arrested immigrations is not yet clear since the county can appeal the decision.

Just a day before, attorneys for a detained immigrant and Miami-Dade squared off in court over Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s and the county commission’s decision to honor ICE requests to hold arrested immigrants beyond the time they would otherwise be released.

“The Constitution and the Bill of Rights require probable cause,” attorney Louis Reizenstein told Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch on Thursday.

The county’s detentions for ICE have made for huge controversy and protest. The case before the court involved James Lacroix, a Haitian immigrant charged with chronically driving without a license.

The judge’s decision promised Thursday to essentially uphold or overturn the county’s policy.

“There is no authority for states to hold individuals under a federal detainer request when their case is closed,” Reizenstein said.

The county countered it has entered into a reasonable agreement with the feds.

“Please, hold this individual on our behalf, pursuant to our authority to detain him, for 48 hours so we can coordinate our agents to go pick that individual up,” said County Attorney Michael Valdes in explaining the ICE requests.

“They think 48 hours is a short period of time?” said Reizenstein. “Let them go sit in the jail for 48 hours and tell us how it feels. This is unconstitutional.”

The mayor and commission agreed to the ICE detention requests for fear of losing federal funding. The detainee’s attorney calls it an unconstitutional ‘caving in.’

“This is nothing more than the federal government threatening and blackmailing states and Miami-Dade County,” Reizenstein said.

The county argued that, in any event, prolonged detention of arrested immigrants is an issue that should be taken up in federal, not state courts.

As for the Haitian immigrant James LaCroix, ICE picked him up from the county jail for deportation Wednesday, where he was being held after completing his sentence of 7 days for time served.

But this case isn’t about deportation. It’s about the detention policy, one in which the judge upended on Friday.