I-95 Drivers Are In For A Year Of Construction, Closures & Detours

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Starting Sunday, South Florida is in for a year of construction, closures, and detours.

It’s all an effort to make I-95 safer for drivers and to alleviate traffic.

With more and more people hitting the roads each year, our highways have to change to accommodate but there is really no quick fix.

Oscar Gonzalez, Public Information Specialist for the new I-95 project says, “South Florida is a beautiful place to live and people are coming here every day.”

They new construction project along the I-95 in Miami-Dade county was approved last year but has taken months to get underway.

“Well, right now on I-95, we have started a design-build project that has two major components. The first is the safety initiative which was first announced June of last year,” said Gonzalez.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will be constructing five emergency stopping sites this Sunday along the northbound and southbound lanes of the I-95 express lanes from NW 62nd Street to NW 131st Street. Drivers will see the single lane closures first as the project will move in a northern direction for the next year.

“This is a safety initiative but it will have a beneficial impact as disabled drivers will have more room to pull over or the road rangers will have an area where they can pull a disabled motorist over to alleviate the flow of traffic,” said Gonzalez.

As for South Floridians who have ever been stuck barely moving on the express lanes, it’s an update FDOT hopes will help the future flow of traffic.

The good news about more construction is that there will only be lane closures at non-peak hours during the week and the weekends while most of us are sound asleep.

