Carnival Splendor Slowly Returning To Miami After Technical Issue

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Carnival Splendor is slowly making its way back to Miami after suffering a technical issue that is affecting the ship’s maximum cruising speed, according to company officials.
The Miami-based cruise line released a statement Friday morning stating “Due to current speed limitations, the remaining calls in St. Thomas and Amber Cove have been cancelled so that the ship can return to Miami on Sunday on schedule. All guests on the current voyage will receive a $100 per person shipboard credit and a 25-percent credit toward a future cruise. We sincerely apologize for this disruption to our guests’ vacation plans.”
Carnival Splendor is on fourth day of a seven-day cruise that departed Miami on Sunday.
In November of 2010, a fire broke out in the engine room of the Splendor during a cruise to the Mexican Rivera. The ship was stranded offshore with 4,500 passengers and crew and had to be towed into a Mexican port. Nobody was hurt.