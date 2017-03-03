Big O’s Dolphins Mock Draft – Round 6

560 WQAM: Twitter | Facebook

The NFL’s annual Scouting Combine began Tuesday (Feb. 28) and will run through March 6 in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

The combine, which has grown into quite the spectacle, is the first of many upcoming chances NFL scouts, GMs and coaches will have to poke and prod prospects in anticipation of April’s NFL Draft.

Miami Sports Radio’s Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray will be in Indianapolis – broadcasting live each weekday – hosting “The Big O Show” and talking with some of the NFL’s top decision makers.

As Big O sees the players for himself and talks to scouts from around the league, we will put the Miami Dolphins’ draft plans in his hands.

Miami Dolphins 2017 draft picks:

Round One: Pick No. 22 – 22nd overall

Big O’s Pick: DE “Taco” Charlton – Michigan

Round Two: Pick No. 22 – 54th overall

Big O’s Pick: LB Jarrad Davis – Florida

Round Three: Pick No. 33 (compensatory) – 97th overall

Big O’s Pick: CB Kevin King – Washington

Round Four: NONE

Round Five: Pick No. 22 – 166th overall; Pick No. 34 – 178th overall; Pick No. 40 – 184th overall

Big O’s Picks: FS Josh Jones – NC State; DE Trey Hendrickson – FAU; LB Marquel Lee – Wake Forest

Round Six: Pick No. 22 – 206th overall

Round Seven: NONE

Big O’s Pick

Eric Saubert, TE – Drake University

“Here’s a guy that – since I have the Dolphins going defense-heavy early in the draft – would be a nice insurance option if things don’t work out with Dion Sims.

Saubert is 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and he comes out of Drake. Yes, Drake. D-R-A-K-E, Drake University [laughs].

What I like about him is that he has the speed to give linebackers and some safeties absolute fits.

He’s also a very willing blocker. I’m not telling you that he’s an exceptional blocker, I’m telling you that this is a kid who is not afraid of getting in front of somebody and trying to do his best to block them.

He has the size and frame to be a pretty good blocker at the pro level. You can teach him to block better.

Another good thing about Saubert is that he can line up on the line, split out, or even in the backfield as an H-Back.

Drafting him gives you package versatility to create mismatches – and that is what all the winning teams do, they create and exploit mismatches.

Saubert is a great red-zone option and I think he would be the perfect complement to Julius Thomas as the No. 2 tight end.”

Backup Pick

WR Travin Dural – LSU

“Here’s a kid – at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds – that has a terrific combination of size and speed. Scouts expect him to run in the 4.4 range. He is more of a “straight line” guy, but Dural can be shifty in the open field. He’s a late-round guy that would be a project. I’m not saying that he’s a guy that can come in and replace Kenny Stills, but he has the tools to be a contributor. Dural relies on his physical gifts too much and needs to refine his technique – things you don’t mind teaching a sixth-round pick.”

Trade Into 7th Round/Undrafted Rookie Picks

LB Steven Taylor – Houston

“He’s talented and versatile. At Houston, he was used predominantly as a pass rusher. I think he has “special teams ace” written all over him. He’s not a super athlete, but he’s a very active and uses his smarts to be productive. You are talking about a kid who had over 50 tackles for loss and over 20 sacks. He might be a guy that could help out on special teams right away and maybe be a situational pass rusher.”

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. – Arkansas

“6-foot-5, 275 pounds, so he’s a big kid. He has 35-inch arms, so he can use his length to keep blockers off him. He’s a guy that can play in space, but he’s also big enough to fill gaps. The negative is that he didn’t break out and start until his senior year and he has dealt with some injuries in the past. He would be a “project” type player – he’d need some work in the weight room.”