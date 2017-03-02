Top Rated Non-Surgical Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment

Nothing is more beautiful than healthy skin. But over your lifetime the damaging effects of ultraviolet rays—from the sun, tanning beds and other sources—can lead to squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). With nearly 700,000 new cases diagnosed each year, effective squamous cell carcinoma treatment is more important than ever. Left untreated, the telltale signs of SCC—scaly red patches, open sores that crust or bleed, and unattractive growths—can become disfiguring, even deadly if it invades tissue below the skin’s surface and spreads to the lymph nodes or other parts of the body. Experts believe as many as 8,800 people in the United States may have died from SCC in 2012. With the number of cases expected to increase dramatically in the coming years, more people will need treatment.

For years, traditional squamous cell carcinoma treatment—including Mohs—has involved invasive incisions that cut through healthy tissue, painful healing, lengthy recovery and unsightly scarring. Elias Dermatology is changing all that with a non-surgical treatment option—the SRT-100™.

Now patients undergoing squamous cell carcinoma treatment don’t have to worry about permanent disfigurement, nerve damage or injury to muscles.

The SRT-100™ delivers a precise, calibrated dose of Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) that only penetrates five millimeters below the skin’s surface. This gentle squamous cell carcinoma treatment effectively destroys cancer cells without cutting, bleeding, stitching or scarring.

Performed right in our office, squamous cell carcinoma treatment with the SRT-100™ is painless and only takes a few minutes. Patients usually undergo a series of treatments. The SRT-100™ delivers optimum results—a 95 percent cure rate for non-melanoma skin cancer. Best of all, patients don’t need reconstructive plastic surgery afterward.

The SRT-100™ can be used to remove squamous cell carcinoma anywhere on the body. It works especially well on SCC located on the face, lower lip, rim of the ear, balding scalp, neck, hands, arms and legs.

Along with cure rates that rival surgery and less risk for post-procedure infections, the SRT-100™ provides patients and physicians with safe and effective squamous cell carcinoma treatment carcinoma treatment. The SRT-100™ offers many benefits, including:

Excellent cure rates that rival surgery

Short Treatment Sessions

No anesthesia, cutting, bleeding, stitching or pain

No downtime or lifestyle restrictions

Super cosmesis, no unsightly scarring

No need for post-treatment reconstructive surgeries

About Elias Dermatology, LLC

Dr. Matthew Elias and Dr. Merrick Elias, and the entire staff at Elias Dermatology® are experienced in medical and cosmetic treatments for both men and women, utilizing a pain-free approach to ensure that patients receive the best results with the highest level of comfort. Elias Dermatology® is at the forefront in the treatment and prevention of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails, providing the highest quality care for patients throughout South Florida in the areas of Ft. Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, and Davie. Elias Dermatology® specializes in a variety of skincare treatments from skin cancer and acne, to the state of the art cosmetic treatments.

Elias Dermatology® is in-network with many insurance providers and also offers complimentary cosmetic consultations for their cosmetic procedures and services. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact either office or just call 1-844-DRELIAS. Offices located in Fort Lauderdale & Pembroke Pines, FL. We look forward to seeing you soon and welcoming you to our family.

Above content provided by Elias Dermatology.