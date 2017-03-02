Tom Hanks Sends White House Reporters Espresso, Optimism

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Actor Tom Hanks gave reporters at the White House a dose of optimism and caffeine.

The actor sent the reporters a new espresso machine along with an inspirational note to read with their daily dose of truth and coffee.

Hank’s note states,

“To the White House Press Corps. Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way.

Especially for the Truth part.”

The White House reporters shared their gratitude through social media, thanking the actor and sharing pictures of his message to them.

His gift and uplifting message come at a time when the media is under attack by the president who has pointed out specific outlets saying they are fake news.

