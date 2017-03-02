The World Is Your Oyster At Bubbles & Pearls In Wilton Manors

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – The world is your oyster at the all new Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors.

It’s a charming eatery featuring a rotating gallery of art that changes every month.

Plus this:

“If we like you here at Bubble & Pearls, we definitely bring you some pearls of our own,” said chef and owner Josie Malave, placing “pearls” around CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo’s neck.

At the helm, Bravo TV’s Top Chef Josie Malave, who after years of traveling and working, has come home to open up her first restaurant.

“I live here in Wilton Manors,” said Malave. “I said I love oysters and I love champagne and I don’t need a special occasion to celebrate or pop a bottle.”

The raw bar features a roster of rotating East Coast and West Coast oysters.

“You’re going take your knife and find the little hook,” said Josie, showing Petrillo how to open or “shuck” the oyster.

It’s all about finding the sweet spot on the shell – for Petrillo that was easier said than done.

Chef Josie expertly slices the oysters and plates them and then it was Petrillo’s turn to try them after having a successful time at shucking them.

“It’s delicious, its super fresh and just the lemon is all it needs,” said Petrillo after eating one.

But Bubbles & Pearls is more than raw oysters and pink champagne. It’s a diverse menu for carnivores and vegans alike.

“So the concept was to elevate the food game here in Wilton Manors. It’s also about really sharing with people,” she said. “That you can do really good food and you really don’t have to pay ‘break the bank’ prices.”

Malave’s Hawaiian-style Tuna Poke is sushi-grade ahi tuna with shallots, cucumbers and sesame oil tossed in special sauce.

“I want to say ‘aloha’ because it brings you to Hawaii where this dish is from! It’s a perfect combination of textures and freshness,” said Petrillo enthusiastically.

Next, Burrata Toast with homemade garlic bread, burrata, heirloom tomatoes and a pinot noir salt on top.

“Stop the presses!” Petrillo said. “The burrata is creamy and gooey and delicious.”

And finally, Braised Short Rib served over dandelion greens, purple potatoes, and shitake mushrooms.

“Forget about the fact that it falls off the bone, put it with the dandelion greens and you have sweet and fatty and a crunch and a tiny bit of bitterness. It’s to die for,” said Petrillo.

Bubbles & Pearls is open is Monday through Saturday for dinner only. Sunday brunch is coming soon. For more info and menu: www.bubblesnpearls.com.