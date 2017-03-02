Postal Worker Shot At After Startling Would-Be Burglars

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A postal worker was shot at on the job after startling would-be burglars at a Kendall home.
Officials said the worker was delivering letters near the home located at SW 92nd Street and 92nd Ave Thursday around 11 a.m.
Meantime, the home was being broken into. That’s when the postal worker startled the would-be burglars, a postal inspector told CBS4 News.
The postal worker was shot at but not hit.
As for the would-be burglars, they took off running.
