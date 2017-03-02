Postal Worker Shot At After Startling Would-Be Burglars

March 2, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Kendall, Postal Worker, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A postal worker was shot at on the job after startling would-be burglars at a Kendall home.

Officials said the worker was delivering letters near the home located at SW 92nd Street and 92nd Ave Thursday around 11 a.m.

Meantime, the home was being broken into. That’s when the postal worker startled the would-be burglars, a postal inspector told CBS4 News.

The postal worker was shot at but not hit.

As for the would-be burglars, they took off running.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia