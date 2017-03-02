WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Police Investigating Double Shooting In South Miami

March 2, 2017 11:30 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Shooting, South Miami Police, Tiani Jones

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a double shooting in South Miami that sent both men to the hospital.

According to South Miami police, the men were just hanging out on the corner of 5985 SW 68 Street.

An SUV drove up and shots were fired.

One was man hit in the hand, another in the leg. Detectives said one man was in a wheelchair.

Both were rushed to South Miami Hospital.

Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle or shooter.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

If you have any information, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia