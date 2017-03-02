Police Investigating Double Shooting In South Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a double shooting in South Miami that sent both men to the hospital.
According to South Miami police, the men were just hanging out on the corner of 5985 SW 68 Street.
An SUV drove up and shots were fired.
One was man hit in the hand, another in the leg. Detectives said one man was in a wheelchair.
Both were rushed to South Miami Hospital.
Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle or shooter.
The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.
If you have any information, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.