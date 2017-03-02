No Jail Time For Man Who Threatened To Kill Trump

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami Beach man charged with threatening to kill President Donald Trump in a video is avoiding jail time.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Dominic Puopolo will take part in a mental health diversion program. Once he is done with the program, prosecutors will agree to drop felony charges for threatening a public servant.
Authorities arrested Puopolo, 51, back in January before Trump’s inauguration.
According to his arrest report, he posted a video on his Twitter account saying he would travel to Washington and “be at the review/inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President-elect Trump.”
A short time later Miami Police arrested him at a Miami Beach Subway restaurant where, according to the report, he admitted he had posted the video. Officers said Puopolo told them he was homeless.
Puopolo’s video also included a declaration that he was the Lord Jesus Christ.
Following his arrest, the Secret Service was made aware but decided it would be handled at a state level.
At last check, a judge still had to sign off on the deal.