No Jail Time For Man Who Threatened To Kill Trump

March 2, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Dominic Puopolo, Donald Trump, Miami Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami Beach man charged with threatening to kill President Donald Trump in a video is avoiding jail time.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Dominic Puopolo will take part in a mental health diversion program. Once he is done with the program, prosecutors will agree to drop felony charges for threatening a public servant.

Authorities arrested Puopolo, 51, back in January before Trump’s inauguration.

According to his arrest report, he posted a video on his Twitter account saying he would travel to Washington and “be at the review/inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President-elect Trump.”

A short time later Miami Police arrested him at a Miami Beach Subway restaurant where, according to the report, he admitted he had posted the video. Officers said Puopolo told them he was homeless.

Puopolo’s video also included a declaration that he was the Lord Jesus Christ.

Following his arrest, the Secret Service was made aware but decided it would be handled at a state level.

At last check, a judge still had to sign off on the deal.

