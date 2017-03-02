Miami Boy Collapses, Dies At Track Practice

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tragedy at a local high school. An 11-year-old boy died after he collapsed while warming up for track practice at Miami Northwestern Senior High.
Parents and children involved in an after school track program were at the high school’s track when the boy suddenly collapsed.
“911 was called and when we arrived he was unconscious and not breathing. CPR and life-saving efforts were made all the way to Jackson Memorial Hospitals’ pediatric unit,” said Captain Ignatius Carroll with Miami Fire Rescue. “At this time we do not know what happened and what caused him to collapses. Talking to some of the members out there, the family, they tell us he is quite healthy.”
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho expressed his sympathy for the family when he heard what had happened.
No deeper pain than suffering loss of one's child. Tonight, we mourn alongside the family of a boy who passed away following track practice.
— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 2, 2017