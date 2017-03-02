Dolphins Coach Adam Gase ‘Not Worried About’ Ryan Tannehill’s Knee

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are coming off of their most successful season in almost a decade.

Under first year head coach Adam Gase, Miami won 10 games and made the playoffs, things that hadn’t been done since 2008.

Gase received a lot of acclaim for the way he helped quarterback Ryan Tannehill take big steps forward in his development as the Dolphins franchise quarterback.

Tannehill was having the best season of his five years in the NFL when it was cut short by an injury to his left knee, suffered during a Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

There was fear that Tannehill had torn the ACL and MCL in his left knee but it turns out that no surgery was required.

Tannehill is expected to be ready for Miami’s offseason workout program.

On Thursday Gase met with the media while attending the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

He was asked about Tannehill’s knee and what the process was like for him following the injury.

“When he got hurt I think that was even a bigger development for him,” Gase said. “Just seeing him in meetings, I told him towards the end of the season ‘you’re actually gonna grow for the better because of this’ because he took a different mentality in our meetings. You saw him teaching, coaching more, and guys were accepting it. That was probably a good thing for him even though it was tough for all of us to watch him in a cast and on crutches. At the end of the day it was probably good for him.”

As for Tannehill’s knee, it seems that there are no concerns about his readiness for the upcoming season.

“He feels good about it (knee),” Gase said. “He feels good about the brace he’s gonna wear. I’m not worried about it.”

The Dolphins will take the field sometime in early-to-mid May for their voluntary OTA’s and minicamps.

The 2017 NFL Draft will come first, which takes place from Thursday, April 27th to Saturday, April 29th.

Training camp generally begins in late July.