Big O’s Dolphins Mock Draft – Round 5

The NFL’s annual Scouting Combine began Tuesday (Feb. 28) and will run through March 6 in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

The combine, which has grown into quite the spectacle, is the first of many upcoming chances NFL scouts, GMs and coaches will have to poke and prod prospects in anticipation of April’s NFL Draft.

Miami Sports Radio’s Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray will be in Indianapolis – broadcasting live each weekday – hosting “The Big O Show” and talking with some of the NFL’s top decision makers.

As Big O sees the players for himself and talks to scouts from around the league, we will put the Miami Dolphins’ draft plans in his hands.

Over the next two days, Big O will complete a mock draft for the Miami Dolphins – giving his opinion on who the Fins should take in each round of the draft.

Miami Dolphins 2017 draft picks:

Round One: Pick No. 22 – 22nd overall

Big O’s Pick: DE “Taco” Charlton – Michigan

Round Two: Pick No. 22 – 54th overall

Big O’s Pick: LB Jarrad Davis – Florida

Round Three: Pick No. 33 (compensatory) – 97th overall

Big O’s Pick: CB Kevin King – Washington

Round Four: NONE

Round Five: Pick No. 22 – 166th overall; Pick No. 34 – 178th overall; Pick No. 40 – 184th overall

Round Six: Pick No. 22 – 206th overall

Round Seven: NONE

Big O’s Picks

Pick No. 166 – Josh Jones, FS – North Carolina State

“I think Jones will go in that fourth maybe fifth round area. He is 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, runs in the 4.5 range and he’s extremely smart.

He’s a three-year starter. But the first two years he played strong safety, then he moved to free safety. Better yet, he has lined up at cornerback and linebacker while in college – so you are talking about a guy who athletic enough to move around the defense.

He can cover the field and has he has terrific range. Jones was productive in college – over 100 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions – and he has the speed to catch players in the open field.

Now, like every college player – he’s not perfect. He tends to bite on play-action and he needs to improve on his reading a receivers’ route tree.

But Jones fills a position of need for the Dolphins and he would provide position versatility in the secondary.”

Pick No. 178 – Trey Hendrickson, DT – Florida Atlantic

“I think someone might Hendrickson him in the fourth round – it all depends on what kind of numbers he puts up while he’s here at the Combine – but if he’s there in the fifth round, he’s more than worth a look.

He is 6-foot-4, 255 pounds. Some people think he could be a 3-4 outside linebacker, but when you actually look at his frame – you see he could fill out and continue playing along the defensive line.

He was a three-year starter in college and he is a relentless motor. Watching him play, you saw his motor – even when FAU played against Miami. He showed a great nose for the football. When he came off the line, he wasn’t confused or hesitant about who had the ball – he showed great instincts.

Hendrickson had nine and a half sacks in 2016 and 13 sacks the year before that – so you see he can get to the quarterback. Think about this: he had 56 quarterback hurries in less than 200 snaps.

Let me throw that at you again.

He had 56 hurries in less than 200 snaps; that means 25 percent of the time, he was terrorizing opposing quarterbacks.

Does he have weaknesses? Yes, he does.

He needs to get stronger. That’s why I think the bench press number he puts up at the Combine will determine if he’s able to jump into the fourth round – where Miami doesn’t have a pick – or if he’ll fall.

But the gifts are there with Hendrickson.”

Pick No. 184 – Marquel Lee, ILB – Wake Forest

“If Miami doesn’t get an inside linebacker yet, Lee is a guy that I would go with.

He is a hard hitter and he’s a hard-nosed player – that’s why I like him so much.

Lee is 6-foot-3, 240 pounds. He played in 48 games and totaled 291 tackles, 42 tackles for loss and14.5 sacks. So that tells you, he can play against the run but he can also get after the quarterback.

Here’s a guy that has the talent to play either inside or outside linebacker.

The knock on [Dolphins defensive tackle] Jordan Phillips is that his motor didn’t rev up every play. You won’t have that worry with Lee. Lee is one of those guys that reminds you of [former Miami Dolphins linebacker] Zach Thomas because in that he wants to be involved in every play.

If he’s not the first guy there to put on a hit, he’s the second guy coming in there to finish the tackle; if there’s a scrum or pile up for a loose ball, Lee will definitely be in that scrum. That’s what you’re going to love about the guy.

He does tend to over-pursue because of his aggressiveness and he’ll miss a tackle here or there – again, because of his aggressiveness. But those are things he can work on, but you love his aggressiveness right off the bat.”

Backup Pick

Vince Beagle, OLB/DE, Wisconsin

“He’s 6-foot-3, 242 pounds. He should be in that fifth round range. Beagle is another one of those guys who can line up at either linebacker or defensive end. He has great technique when rushing the passer – he uses his hands really well. When he goes up against bigger offensive lineman, he struggles a bit – but who wouldn’t, right? He’s a technically sound player and would be a nice option to turn to late in the fifth round.”