5-Year-Old Boy’s Haircut To Look Like Friend Goes Viral

LOUISVILLE (CBSMiami) – Reddy Weldon and Jax Rosebush are absolutely, 100 percent colorblind – and we don’t mean in the medical sense.

The Louisville, Kentucky preschoolers are a ball of energy, joking around while Jax waited for his haircut.

Jaxon had a particular cut in mind.

“How are you getting your hair done today?” he was asked.

“Like Reddy’s!”

It was all part of the boys’ master plan to trick their teacher.

“Jaxon’s me and I’m Jaxon and Jaxon’s me,” Reddy said.

They hope teacher won’t be able to tell them a part because they’ll have the same haircut.

Jax filled his mother in on the prank.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, so we can trick the teacher. We’ll look just alike, she won’t be able to tell the difference between the two of us! I was like, ‘OK!’” Lydia Rosebush explained. “And again, I know what Reddy looks like, so that made me chuckle.”

The boys completely ignored the obvious – their race.

Jax’s mother posted her son’s plan on Facebook to a few hundred friends and it took off. It was shared thousands of times around the world.

The boys are getting a kick out of the whole thing. But it’s a much deeper meaning for their families.

Reddy was adopted from the Congo. And although he may look different from his parents, they’ve taught him to love everyone the same.

“It’s really cool to see that move on from our family right into his relationships with his friends and there’s an innocence children have that sometimes we lose,” said Kevin Weldon, Reddy’s Father. “So if we could get some of that back, I think it would be amazing.”

Jax and Reddy plan to trick their teacher this week.