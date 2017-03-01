Woman Barricades Herself In Miami, Threatens To Blow Up Home

March 1, 2017 3:21 PM By Gary Nelson
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A woman has been taken into custody without incident following a serious threat to possibly harm herself and others.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a report of a barricaded subject at 14950 S.W. 157th Terrace on Wednesday afternoon.

CBS4’s Gary Nelson reported that the woman had been served with divorce papers, a relative said, and was inside the home with her mother.

She called 911, vowing she wouldn’t leave her home, and then threatened to blow up the house and shoot people.

Hostage negotiators persuaded her to surrender about four hours after the ordeal began. She walked out with her hands up and no one was hurt.

Authorities said the woman was taken to Ward D for a psychological evaluation.

