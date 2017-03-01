Trump To Navy SEAL’s Widow: “Ryan’s Legacy Is Etched Into Eternity”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — The widow of U.S. Navy SEAL Officer Ryan Owens was moved to tears.

“Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. Thank you,” said President Trump during his Congressional address Tuesday night.

Owens was killed January 28th during a controversial raid on an Al Qaeda compound in Yemen. The thunderous applause, a standing ovation tribute to him, lasted nearly two minutes.

“And Ryan is looking down right now, you know that,” said the president, pointing to Carryn Owens, his late wife as tears rolled down her face. “And he’s very happy because I think he just broke a record.”

Growing up, dreaming of becoming a Navy SEAL, William Ryan Owens spent the summers and holidays in South Florida with his dad, Bill, a retired Ft. Lauderdale Police officer.

Owens has been critical of the mission that claimed the life of his youngest son, refusing to meet with President Trump when his son’s body was received at Dover Air Force Base.

Recently, Bill Owens lashed out at the president, telling The Miami Herald, “Don’t hide behind my son’s death to prevent an investigation. I want an investigation… The government owes my son an investigation.”

“There are people who probably know what happened,” said Julie Brown, who interviewed Bill Owens about his son’s last mission.

Although planned under the Obama administration, the raid happened six days into the new president’s term, his first military counter-terrorism operation.

“He questions whether it was prudent for the president to launch a raid against Yemen the day after he signs a travel ban with the country,” said Brown.

The family old CBS4’s Joan Murray that they are not anti-Trump, and were, in fact, touched by his comments Tuesday night. However, they said, this is a search for answers.