Rabid Raccoon Prompts Health Alert For Kendall

KENDALL (CBSMiami) — A rabies alert has been issued for the Kendall area after a raccoon tested positive, according to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County.
Officials said it’s the first case of a rabid raccoon in the county since 2001.
The Department of Health are now working with Miami-Dade Animal Services to identify any individuals who might have been exposed to the animal.
The rabies alert will last for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Miami-Dade County:
• SW 88th Street to the North;
• SW 95th Street to the South;
• SW 107th Avenue to the East; and
• SW 117th Avenue to the West.
“An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies,” health officials said in a press release. “All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.”
The disease affects the nervous system and can be deadly to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.
If you think your pet has been bitten by a wild animal, you’re urged to seek veterinary assistance immediately and contact Miami-Dade County Animal Services at 311.