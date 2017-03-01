Outgoing Miami U.S. Attorney Joins Presitigous Law Firm

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The law firm of Holland & Knight has hired outgoing Miami U.S. Attorney Wifredo Ferrer.
On Wednesday, the firm announced that Ferrer will lead its global compliance and investigations team, part of its white-collar defense practice. The firm has 27 offices worldwide.
Ferrer announced last month he was stepping down from the nation’s third-largest U.S. attorney’s office after nearly seven years on the job. This Friday will be his last day on the job.
Holland & Knight says Ferrer’s work will focus on international and domestic investigations for corporate clients, including cases involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act especially those in Latin American countries.
The firm also says Ferrer will advise clients on health care and financial services regulation, two areas of focus during his time as U.S. attorney.
