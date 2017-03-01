Orphaned Manatee Returned To The Wild

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — After being cared for at SeaWorld Orlando for the last three years, an orphaned manatee has been returned to the wild.
On Tuesday, SeaWorld Orlando’s Rescue Team returned Blanche to the waters off Port St. John. Blanche was the sixth rehabilitated manatee SeaWorld has returned to the wild this year.
Blanche was believed to be only two weeks old when she was found in 2014 in the Indian River. She weighed only 48 pounds. She required round-the-clock care and got regular bottle feedings.
She weighed 775 pounds when she was released.
