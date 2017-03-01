National Guard Soldiers To Receive Hero’s Welcome At Return Ceremony

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – The National Guard Readiness Center in Miramar is going through its final preps for a ceremony to celebrate the return of several soldiers.
CBS4’s Vanessa Borge say plenty of families with signs – children, spouses, mom and dads all so excited this day has finally come.
The families are anxiously awaiting their loved ones who are returning from a tour in the Horn of Africa. The soldiers have been on tour for 12 months.
Borge spoke to the family of Raymond Harr III, who hasn’t seen his son in almost a year.
“This has been the most challenging year. We were nervous and now it’s finally here,” said Carla Harr, Raymond’s wife.
Kim Harr, Raymond’s mom, added, “We’ve never been apart like this before. Very excited to have him back tonight.”
The soldiers will be arriving for this party in their honor in about an hour.
Catch the emotional reunions tonight on CBS Miami News at 11.