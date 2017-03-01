Lockdown Lifted At Miami School After Shooting Nearby

March 1, 2017 12:27 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A lockdown placed on a Miami school after a shooting nearby has been lifted.

Chopper4 was over the scene at NW 69th Street and 2nd Avenue around noon on Wednesday.

One person was reportedly shot in the leg.

Edison Park K-8 Center remained on lockdown until about 12:20 p.m.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No students were in danger at last check.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

