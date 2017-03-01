Miami Marlins, MLB To Feature Cross-Promotion With ‘Game Of Thrones’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Baseball is coming.

It’s officially March, which means that a new MLB season will begin in a matter of weeks.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Miami Marlins this year, and rightly so.

Miami features one of the more complete lineups in the league and a very deep pitching staff, so as long as they can stay healthy the sky is the limit.

Along with the season beginning, baseball fans have been given something else to look forward to this summer.

Fans of the HBO hit show Game of Thrones know that Season 7 will begin sometime over the summer, through a firm date has yet to be released.

While anxiously awaiting the second-to-last season of the show, there will be some added promotion for Game of Thrones in 19 MLB cities, according to Deadline.

At some point this summer, at least 19 teams are participating in a cross-promotional partnership with HBO that will give fans a unique experience to enjoy their favorite baseball team while getting geeked out of Game of Thrones.

Among the teams already slated to be involved, the Miami Marlins are on the list.

“We’ve had a longstanding partnership with HBO”, MLB EVP of Business, Noah Garden told Deadline.

He added that there will be “a tremendous amount of tie-ins, not to mention what’s going to happen locally with each club.”

Other teams slotted to participate are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals.