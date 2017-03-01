Looking For A New Furry Friend, Now There’s An App For That

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A great way to find a fuzzy little friend is to adopt one from an animal shelter or rescue.

But if you’re looking for a specific breed or size, it can be difficult. Now there are several websites and apps to make finding the right match easier.

The Tiers family adopted “Titan,” a schnauzer, after finding him on allpaws.com, which connects people to rescued pets.

“I thought he was so cute,” said Laura Tiers.

This isn’t the family’s first schnauzer. Last year, they lost a 12-year-old one to cancer, so they recently decided to get a similar dog. On allpaws.com, users can pick everything from the breed to the color to the age range.

One picture grabbed the Tiers’ attention, not only did it look like their old dog, he also had the same name “Titan.”

“It was amazing to me that it was the same exact name as our former dog. We really thought it was a sign,” said Tiers.

There are several websites and apps that work in a similar way.

One called “Paws Like Me” (http://pawslikeme.com) offers a quiz to help people find the right dog for them. Questions include how long it will be home alone if you want a dog that likes to snuggle or doesn’t require a lot of attention. The site then gives you suggestions on the type of dog you should consider adopting.

Emily Blumenthal said she found her cat Murray on allpaws.com.

“I was looking for a male cat that was gray,” said Blumenthal who soon found out that Murray likes to play catch.

Although Allpaws.com is free, local shelters and rescues often charge an adoption fee to cover medical costs.

Laura Tiers says its well worth it.

“I think there’s a misconception out there that rescue dogs are damaged goods,” said Tiers. “But he fits in fine with our family and we really, we really love him.”