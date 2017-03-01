Keys Community College Wants A Name Change

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – With students enrolling in the school’s first baccalaureate degree program last month, Florida Keys Community College is moving ahead with seeking a name change.
State Rep. Holly Raschein, a Key Largo Republican who represents the Keys, has filed a bill to change the school’s name to The College of the Florida Keys. The school is one of only four Florida state colleges that still identifies itself as a “community college.”
Last year when the state Board of Education approved the bachelor of applied science degree in supervision and management, college officials said they would pursue a name change “to reflect the higher level educational opportunities” available at the school.
If the name change becomes law, Florida will have only three community colleges — Tallahassee Community College, Hillsborough Community College and North Florida Community College — in its 28-school state college system.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.