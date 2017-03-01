Keys Community College Wants A Name Change

March 1, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Education, Florida Keys, Florida Keys Community College

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – With students enrolling in the school’s first baccalaureate degree program last month, Florida Keys Community College is moving ahead with seeking a name change.

State Rep. Holly Raschein, a Key Largo Republican who represents the Keys, has filed a bill to change the school’s name to The College of the Florida Keys. The school is one of only four Florida state colleges that still identifies itself as a “community college.”

Last year when the state Board of Education approved the bachelor of applied science degree in supervision and management, college officials said they would pursue a name change “to reflect the higher level educational opportunities” available at the school.

If the name change becomes law, Florida will have only three community colleges — Tallahassee Community College, Hillsborough Community College and North Florida Community College — in its 28-school state college system.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia