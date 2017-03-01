In The Recruiting Huddle: Kenny McIntosh – University School

PLAYER: Kenny McIntosh

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Davie University School

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: This impressive talent has been on the radar for three years now – and as he gets ready to enter his junior season next fall, he is still among the elite football prospects in the state of Florida. McIntosh is big, quick, athletic and someone who can run the ball as well as catch out of the backfield. This is one of those young prospects who has been dazzling college coaches with his skill level. Very few football players ever get the opportunity to make a solid impact so early in their career. Following in the talented footsteps of his brothers – R.J. McIntosh (Miami) and Deon McIntosh (Notre Dame) – who both who have gone on to the next level. If you have watched Kenny McIntosh play, you understand what a difference maker he is – and will continue to be. His coaches are simply impressed at how he continues to mature and improve every year.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/1747656/kenny-mcintosh