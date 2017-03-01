In The Recruiting Huddle: Joshua Alexander – American Heritage

March 1, 2017 4:09 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Joshua Alexander, Plantation American Heritage High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Joshua Alexander
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: After playing a role and learning plenty during the Patriots’ undefeated state championship season in 2016, here is a quality football player who is ready to make a major impact on a team that will be looking for playmakers. Many believe that Alexander is a football player who has what it takes to energize a program like this. He is a solid pass receiver who has worked hard on the little things that receivers need to do, like blocking downfield and running better patterns. In addition, his work in the offseason – competing in 7-on-7 events – have already started to pay off. His speed and ability to run to daylight is also a huge asset. After watching him perform, there is no doubt that Alexander has the chance to be very special this coming season. Keep an eye on this young man.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4804970/joshua-alexander

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Joshua Alexander American Heritage

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia