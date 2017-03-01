In The Recruiting Huddle: Joshua Alexander – American Heritage

PLAYER: Joshua Alexander

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: After playing a role and learning plenty during the Patriots’ undefeated state championship season in 2016, here is a quality football player who is ready to make a major impact on a team that will be looking for playmakers. Many believe that Alexander is a football player who has what it takes to energize a program like this. He is a solid pass receiver who has worked hard on the little things that receivers need to do, like blocking downfield and running better patterns. In addition, his work in the offseason – competing in 7-on-7 events – have already started to pay off. His speed and ability to run to daylight is also a huge asset. After watching him perform, there is no doubt that Alexander has the chance to be very special this coming season. Keep an eye on this young man.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4804970/joshua-alexander