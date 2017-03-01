Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Named Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA since mid-January.
After starting the season with an 11-30 record, the Heat reeled off 13 straight wins and have clawed their way right back into the Eastern Conference playoff mix.
Coming into Wednesday’s game, Miami has won 16 of their last 19 games and sit ninth in the East, two games behind eighth place Detroit for the final playoff spot.
The Heat’s amazing turnaround has not gone unnoticed.
The NBA announced on Wednesday that Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February.
This is the seventh time during his head coaching career, all with the Heat, that Spoelstra has been awarded the monthly honor.
Spoelstra led the Heat to an 8-3 record in February. Miami’s .727 win percentage was their highest for any month since February of 2014 (.900).
The Heat put up 110.3 points per game in February which is the second-highest scoring month in franchise history. Only their 110.9 average in January of 1992 is higher.