WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

‘Hate Is The Worst Emotion You Can Have’: Holocaust Survivor On JCC Threats

March 1, 2017 5:38 PM
Filed Under: Holocaust, JCC, Jewish Threats, Rena Finder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida woman who was one of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust is talking about the recent wave of threats against the Jewish community.

“I would say to people who hate that hate is the worst emotion you can have because hate is what makes people deaf and blind. They don’t know anything but hate,” said Holocaust survivor Rena Finder.

Finder lives in Delray Beach and spoke Tuesday night at an event in Fort Lauderdale hosted by Goodman Jewish Family Service of Broward.

Finder was on Schindler’s List which allowed her and her mother to be saved.

In recent weeks, there have been dozens of threats and acts of vandalism directed against Jewish institutions in the U.S., including many in South Florida.

RELATED STORIES:

Jewish School, JCC Reopened After Bomb Threat 

Series Of Threats Target Jewish Centers Around Country

Rep. Wasserman Schultz Pledges To Combat Antisemitism In South Florida

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia