‘Hate Is The Worst Emotion You Can Have’: Holocaust Survivor On JCC Threats

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida woman who was one of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust is talking about the recent wave of threats against the Jewish community.
“I would say to people who hate that hate is the worst emotion you can have because hate is what makes people deaf and blind. They don’t know anything but hate,” said Holocaust survivor Rena Finder.
Finder lives in Delray Beach and spoke Tuesday night at an event in Fort Lauderdale hosted by Goodman Jewish Family Service of Broward.
Finder was on Schindler’s List which allowed her and her mother to be saved.
In recent weeks, there have been dozens of threats and acts of vandalism directed against Jewish institutions in the U.S., including many in South Florida.
