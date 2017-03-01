FPL Details Plans For New Solar Facilities

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A week after announcing plans to double its solar-energy plans in the coming year, Florida Power & Light on Wednesday outlined where it will locate eight new 74.5-megawatt solar centers.
By the end of 2017, the utility expects to complete the FPL Coral Farms Solar Energy Center in Putnam County; FPL Horizon Solar Energy Center in Alachua and Putnam counties: FPL Indian River Solar Energy Center in Indian River County; and the FPL Wildflower Solar Energy Center in DeSoto County.
The next four plants, to go up by March 1, 2018, are FPL Barefoot Bay Solar Energy Center in Brevard County; FPL Blue Cypress Solar Energy Center in Indian River County; FPL Hammock Solar Energy Center in Hendry County; and FPL Loggerhead Solar Energy Center in St. Lucie County.
The plants, once online, are anticipated to create nearly 600 megawatts of power, enough for about 120,000 homes at peak production.
Each plant costs roughly $130 million to build. FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy told regulators last year the company planned to increase its solar production as part of a settlement agreement that included $811 million in base-rate increases for customers.
Last week, he said the company is advancing the solar plans as new facilities become more cost-effective.
On Dec. 31, FPL brought three 74.5-megawatt solar centers on line: the Manatee Solar Energy Center in Manatee County; the Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center in Charlotte County; and the Citrus Solar Energy Center in DeSoto County.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.