Casey Anthony Trial Judge Believes She Killed Daughter, Not On Purpose

March 1, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Casey Anthony, Caylee Anthony, Florida, Trial

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A judge who presided over the sensational case of Casey Anthony says she probably caused her daughter to die but not on purpose.

Former Orange County Judge Belvin Perry, now a legal analyst, recently talked to WFTV about his thoughts on the case he presided over years before.

Anthony’s daughter Caylee Anthony disappeared in 2008. Three years later, her mother was found not guilty in Caylee’s death.

Perry concluded that Casey Anthony had wanted to knock her daughter out using chloroform but did not intentionally kill her. He believes she used too much which may have led to her daughter’s death.

(Source: CBS4) Caylee Anthony and her mother, Casey, charged in her death.

