BSO: Man Who Preyed On School Girls Under Arrest

March 1, 2017 5:24 PM By Peter D'Oench
Filed Under: Broward County, Kevin Smith, Peter D'Oench

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man they say is a rapist who preyed on girls as they walked to school.

Deputies say his name is Kevin Smith.

He appeared in court Wednesday after being arrested on Tuesday for sexual assault and two counts of kidnapping.

Smith is being held without bond.

Investigators said Smith grabbed a girl as she walked to school last Friday forcing her into a car at knifepoint. She was then sexually assaulted, deputies said.

BSO said he tried to do it again a second time on Monday.  That victim fought back and was able to run away. In both instances, investigators said a knife was used.

Authorities are now asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward because there may be more possible victims.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

