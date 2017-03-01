Amare Stoudemire Would “Shower Across The Street” If He Had A Gay Teammate

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Heat big man Amare Stoudemire was asked about the possibility of having a gay teammate, and his response has caught many by surprise.
“I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner,” Stoudemire said in an interview with Israeli website Walla Sport. “And I’m going to drive — take a different route to the gym.”
Stoudemire plays for Israeli professional team Hapoel Jerusalem.
During an interview with members of the team, they were asked if anyone would have an issue with a gay teammate.
While other players gave responses like “I wouldn’t have a problem,” Stoudemire took the opportunity to apparently speak his mind.
Asked if he was joking, Stoudemire responded, “I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”
Back in 2012 while playing for the New York Knicks, Stoudemire was fined $50,000 for tweeting a gay slur at another user.
Following the incident, he issued a statement apologizing for his tweet.
“I am a huge supporter of civil rights for all people,” Stoudemire said. “I am disappointed in myself for my statement to a fan. I should have known better and there is no excuse.”