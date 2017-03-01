Amare Stoudemire Would “Shower Across The Street” If He Had A Gay Teammate

March 1, 2017 10:08 AM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Amare Stoudemire, Miami Heat, NBA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Heat big man Amare Stoudemire was asked about the possibility of having a gay teammate, and his response has caught many by surprise.

“I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner,” Stoudemire said in an interview with Israeli website Walla Sport. “And I’m going to drive — take a different route to the gym.”

Stoudemire plays for Israeli professional team Hapoel Jerusalem.

During an interview with members of the team, they were asked if anyone would have an issue with a gay teammate.

While other players gave responses like “I wouldn’t have a problem,” Stoudemire took the opportunity to apparently speak his mind.

Asked if he was joking, Stoudemire responded, “I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”

Back in 2012 while playing for the New York Knicks, Stoudemire was fined $50,000 for tweeting a gay slur at another user.

Following the incident, he issued a statement apologizing for his tweet.

“I am a huge supporter of civil rights for all people,” Stoudemire said. “I am disappointed in myself for my statement to a fan. I should have known better and there is no excuse.”

More from David Dwork
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia